Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

Authorities have identified a couple found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida as the sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband

Via AP news wire
Sunday 20 February 2022 23:12
Madoff-Sister-Death
Madoff-Sister-Death
(AP2009)

The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence.

“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” the Sheriff's Office statement said.

Officials said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A woman who identified herself as the wife of son David Wiener asked for privacy “at this time of grief.”

Recommended

Contacted by phone, she said: “We are not making any comment at this time.”

Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out people’s fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges and died while incarcerated at age 82 last year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in