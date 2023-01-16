For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(EPA)

Visitors look at the Titan Arum, aka Corpse Flower, as it begins to bloom at the Adelaide Botanic Gardens in Adelaide, Australia.

(Ritzau Scanpix/AFP/Getty)

The rising sun sheds light on deer as morning mist lifts from a meadow in Randers Dyrehave by Fladbro in Jutland, Denmark.

(AFP/Getty)

A man trains his parrots on a beach in Sanur on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

(EPA)

A visitor takes photos of an installation during the media preview of a new permanent exhibition in Petofi Literary Museum (PIM) in Budapest, Hungary.

(PA)

New street art by 'Rebel Bear' that features Elon Musk and references his recent take-over of social media platform Twitter which has appeared in Edinburgh city centre.

(AP)

Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., receives the gavel from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of N.Y., on the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

(AFP/Getty)

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro invade the National Congress in Brasilia.

(AP)

Floodwaters course through a neighborhood in Merced, California.

(EPA)

School students take part in a special yoga training session at Rajarathinam Stadium, in Chennai, India.

(AFP/Getty)

A dragon dance troupe practice their moves in Bogor ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

(EPA)

Kyrgyz horsemen take part in the traditional Central Asian sport Kok-Boru, dragging a goat, in the village of Gornaya Mayevka, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

(AP)

A man carves an ice sculpture as he participants in the Russian Cup in snow and ice sculpture "Winter Vernissage" in Perm, 1158 km ( 724 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia.

(AFP/Getty)

A soldier stands in attention as the national flag is lowered as part of a daily ceremony at the Galle Face Green promenade in Colombo.

(PA)

The sun rises over Tynemouth Priory on the North East coast.

(EPA)

Hungarian grey calves snuggle at Kungyorgy Farm near Hortobagy munincipality in Hortobagy National Park, northeastern Hungary.

(Reuters)

People interact with Atelier Sisu’s "Ephemeral", a light and sound art installation, in Singapore.

(Reuters)

People take a photo on a flower field in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

(AP)

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes a cigarette at his position at the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

(Reuters)

People watch Britain's first satellite launch on a screen, at Cornwall Airport Newquay, in Cornwall, Britain.

(EPA)

Indian Hindu pilgrims walk on the bank of Bay of Bengal as they visit Sagar Island during Ganga Sagar annual fair in Kolkata, India.

(Reuters)

Kimono-clad young women take their selfies near a venue during the Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony in Yokohama, Japan.

(Reuters)

A participant with a painted face takes part in Delhi Queer Pride March, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi, India.

(POOL/AFP/Getty)

Defendant Rabieh R (background, R) and defendant Abdul Majed R (foreground, C) sit next to their lawyers in the courtroom of the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, eastern Germany.