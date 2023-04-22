For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(EPA)

Indian boys cool off in the river Ganga during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India.

(EPA)

A Kashmiri holds a umbrella to protect himself from rain as he walk on temporary wooden bridge on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.

(AFP/Getty)

Horsemen take part in an equestrian show marking the 450th anniversary of the Real Maestranza de Caballeria cultural institution in Ronda, southern Spain.

(AFP/Getty)

A spectator attends "Everything", an immersive installation by Turkish studio Nohlab at the MEET Digital Culture Center in Milan.

(EPA)

People gather ahead of a total solar eclipse at a viewing site 24km from Exmouth, Western Australia, Australia.

(AFP/Getty)

A guest arrives for the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event in New York City.

(Reuters)

Hyacinth macaws feed during a media tour of Bird Paradise, a new 17-hectare bird park that houses 3,500 birds from 400 species, at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore.

(Reuters)

A demonstrator wears a costume as people protest during the Extinction Rebellion's 'The Big One' event, in London, Britain.

(PA)

Paul Rudd alongside Wrexham fans in The Turf Pub ahead of the Vanarama National League match at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham.

(PA)

The Bathing House in Howick a small cottage that sits on the Northumberland coastline under the Milky Way.

(AP)

A green pedal boat is tied to a dock in a dried part of the Sau reservoir, about 100 km (62 miles) north of Barcelona, Spain.

(PA)

The only working Tiger 1 tank in the world, Tiger 131, drives around the tank course at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset, as the attraction hosts "Tiger Day" to mark the 80th anniversary of the Tiger Tank's capture in 1943 in the Tunisian desert.

(Reuters)

A woman sits in a beach shelter on the promenade in Llandudno, Britain.

(EPA)

Indian boys jump into the river Ganga as they cool off during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India.

(EPA)

A person visits an installation at the FuoriSalone 2023 Milan Design week in Milan, Italy.

(Reuters)

People hold an umbrella while crossing the street as temperatures hit a record 45.4 degrees Celsius (113.7 Fahrenheit) in Bangkok, Thailand.

(PA)

Sunrise behind the Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick, East Lothian.

(AFP/Getty)

Muslim worshippers pose after the prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Bujumbura.

(EPA)

A person sits in a flowering Kwanzan cherry tree in Central Park, in New York, New York, USA.

(Reuters)

Police officers stand during a protest held after a grand jury voted against indicting police officers in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man Jayland Walker, in Akron, Ohio.

(Reuters)

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the “Blue Forest”, near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium.

(AAP Image/Centre for Radio Astronomy Research/Michael Goh/Reuters)

A supplied image of a total solar eclipse, Exmouth, Western Australia.