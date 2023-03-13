For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(Reuters)

Models present creations by designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall-Winter 2023/2024 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

(PA)

Lord Roscoe the cat runs through the crocuses on the lawns at the National Trust’s 17th-century Ham House and Garden in Richmond, London.

(AFP/Getty)

Catherine, Princess of Wales is given instructions by Lance Corporal Jodie Newell in how to deliver care to injured soldiers during a casualty simulation, during a visit to 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the Salisbury Plain Training Area.

(EPA)

Two women riding their horses bathe in the shallow waters at Botany Bay near a Fiji Airways plane at an airport in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

(AP)

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, presents Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni with a bouquet of tulips and mimosa as they meet at Chigi Palace government offices in Rome.

(PA)

Hundreds of swimmers take a sunrise dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello Beach, Edinburgh, for International Women’s Day.

(AFP/Getty)

Demonstrators hold placards reading "Women, Life, Freedom" as they demonstrate against the persecution of women in Iran, on Whitehall in central London.

(Getty)

Dogs and their owner arrive in snowy weather at Crufts 2023 at NEC Arena in Birmingham, England.

(EPA)

Environmental activists take part in a protest rally to call for the government to abandon policies for the promotion of nuclear power generation, in Seoul, South Korea.

(EPA)

A woman poses for a photo in front of a peach blossom in Beijing, China.

(EPA)

Artists at the Tribal Art Festival in Bangalore, India.

(EPA)

Leonardo Fioravanti in action during the Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal surfing event at Supertubos Beach, Peniche.

(AFP/Getty)

Protesters walk past a fire during a demonstration in Paris, as part of nationwide French strikes called by unions over the proposed pensions overhaul.

(EPA)

The Schoellenen road between Goeschenen and Andermatt in Switzerland is covered in snow.