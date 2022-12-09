For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

The full moon sets behind the skyline of Doha in the early morning.

(AFP/Getty)

Children take part in a procession to mark 'Jyapu Day' celebrations which marks marks the end of the harvest season, in Kathmandu.

(AFP/Getty)

People stand before Mount Semeru following a volcanic eruption at Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang. Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted on December 4 spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly one year after its last major eruption killed dozens.

(AFP/Getty)

Divers perform during a Christmas-themed underwater show at the Aqua Planet 63 aquarium in Seoul.

(Getty)

Citizens shelter in the Metro as Russia launches another missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials expect a new wave of Russian bombing this week, with previous rounds targeting critical infrastructure and causing massive water and power cuts, including in the capital Kyiv.

(AFP/Getty)

A man steers a boat in Dal Lake amid fog in Srinagar.

(AFP/Getty)

A Russian ballerina puts on her lipstick ahead of a performance of The Nutcracker in Dakar. Seven professional Russian ballerinas travelled to Dakar for a performance of The Nutcracker under the supervision and training of Russian ballet master Slou Akimguereeva.

(Getty)

Neymar of Brazil celebrates with Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior after scoring the team's second goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea at Stadium 974.

(Reuters)

A fox walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain.

(AFP/Getty)

A flock of crows flies over downtown Kyiv amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. With temperatures dipping below zero, repeated Russian attacks have left Ukraine's energy grid teetering on the brink of collapse and have disrupted power and water supplies to millions over recent weeks.

(AFP/Getty)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel in New York City.

(Reuters)

A 5-metre replica of a devil burns during the annual celebration of the 'Burning of the Devil', a festivity associated with the Feast of the Immaculate Conception which honors the city's patron saint and marking the start of the Christmas season, in Guatemala.

(Reuters)

Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel during Christmas season on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background.

(AFP/Getty)

Students at the Scientia Secondary School take part in a memorial service for former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin in Hong Kong as his public memorial service takes place in Beijing following Jiang's death on November 30 aged 96.

(EPA)

Visitors look at the artwork ‘Gaia’ by artist Luke Jerram, hanging in the Royal Palace’s south vault, in Stockholm, Sweden.

(AFP/Getty)

The sculpted group Apollo on his Chariot is hooked before being lifted as part of the launch of the restoration of the basin of the Chariot of Appolo at the Versailles castle outside Paris.

(Getty)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posing for a selfie picture with a Ukrainian soldier as he visits the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(AP)

Kashmiri folk artists perform during a laser show and and live concert organized to boost winter tourism at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.

(PA)

Stanley the 15-year-old male golden eagle, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Petitioner Barry Blyther has lodged a petition which calls on the Scottish Parliament to urge the Scottish Government to amend the Animals and Wildlife Act 2020 to allow mountain hares to be hunted for the purposes of falconry.

(PA)

Cybermen at the entrance to the National Museum Of Scotland at a preview for the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder exhibition at National Museum Of Scotland in Edinburgh.

(PA)

The sun rises over a foggy Worcestershire as seen from the Malvern Hills. The UK is bracing itself for an ice cold snap as forecasters say Arctic air will move in from Wednesday evening, with the UK Health and Security Agency issuing a cold weather alert recommending people warm their homes to at least 18C (64.4F).

(AFP/Getty)

A health worker prepares to take a swab sample from a person to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in the Jing'an district in Shanghai.

(EPA)

A cyclist rides in a snowy weather in Aalborg, north of Jutland, Denmark.

(Reuters)

Wrexham Football Club co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds speaks with King Charles, during a visit to the club.