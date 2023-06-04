Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pictures of the week: Elephant in a dump, a gosling and the Swimming World Cup

The Independent’s picture editors bring you the best photography from all corners of the planet

Charlotte Hodges,Liam James
Sunday 04 June 2023 13:06
Comments
<p>An elephant browses at a dump in Sri Lanka’s eastern district of Ampara</p>

An elephant browses at a dump in Sri Lanka’s eastern district of Ampara

(AFP via Getty Images)

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(EPA)

People enjoy the weather at the beach on Whit Monday in Bloemendaal aan Zee, the Netherlands.

Recommended

(AP)

A Greylag gosling in St James’s Park in London.

(EPA)

Symphony 1, an installation by global artist collective Grand Lowlife Orchestra at Marina Bay in Singapore.

(AP)

The outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, at dawn.

(AFP/Getty)

An elephant browses at a dump in Sri Lanka’s eastern district of Ampara.

(EPA)

Ukrainian swimmers Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup at Principe Felipe Auditory in north Spain.

(Reuters)

Buddhist monks pray during an annual celebration of Buddha’s birth and death at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand.

(EPA)

A boy jumps off a platform during a diving competition at Adrenaline Park in Tehran, Iran.

(AFP/Getty)

An employee works on a wind turbine tower at a factory in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in