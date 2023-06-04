Pictures of the week: Elephant in a dump, a gosling and the Swimming World Cup

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(EPA)

People enjoy the weather at the beach on Whit Monday in Bloemendaal aan Zee, the Netherlands.

(AP)

A Greylag gosling in St James’s Park in London.

(EPA)

Symphony 1, an installation by global artist collective Grand Lowlife Orchestra at Marina Bay in Singapore.

(AP)

The outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, at dawn.

(AFP/Getty)

An elephant browses at a dump in Sri Lanka’s eastern district of Ampara.

(EPA)

Ukrainian swimmers Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup at Principe Felipe Auditory in north Spain.

(Reuters)

Buddhist monks pray during an annual celebration of Buddha’s birth and death at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province outside Bangkok, Thailand.

(EPA)

A boy jumps off a platform during a diving competition at Adrenaline Park in Tehran, Iran.

(AFP/Getty)

An employee works on a wind turbine tower at a factory in Lianyungang, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province.