Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

A Ukrainian soldier embraces his wife as she arrives from Kyiv at the train station in Kramatorsk.

(AFP/Getty)

Activists of the opposition National People’s Power party take part in a protest held to urge the Sri Lankan government to hold local council elections as scheduled in Colombo.

(AFP/Getty)

A model presents a creation for Annakiki during the autumn-winter (2023-2024) women’s collections as part of Milan Fashion Week.

(AFP/Getty)

Jordan’s Dar Tucker dunks during the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifier basketball match against the Philippines at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue town, north of Manila.

(EPA)

A visitor takes a photograph at the Mobile World Congress held at Fira Barcelona, Spain.

(AP)

Prince William and Princess Kate take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, in Port Talbot, Wales.

(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Ami and Aya arrive for the Christian Dior autumn/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection.

(AP)

Workers are silhouetted against the setting sun at a construction site of a new Telangana State Secretariat building in Hyderabad, India.

(Reuters)

Hindu devotees take part in the Holi religious festival inside a temple in Nandgaon village, India.

(AP)

Women’s rights protesters in Handmaid’s Tale outfits travel to a protest against plans by the Israeli government to overhaul the judicial system.

(Reuters)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reacts during his round of 16 match against Andrey Rublev at the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championship.

(Reuters)

A building on fire in Hong Kong, China.

(EPA)

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes in the women’s shot put pentathlon at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

(EPA)

A house is flooded by rain water in Segamat, Johor, Malaysia.