Pictures of the week: Rory McIlroy, protests and the Women’s World Cup

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(Reuters)

Supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga clash with police during a protest against the imposition of tax hikes, in Nairobi.

(Reuters)

Australia supporters at a fan zone in Melbourne celebrate after Steph Catley scores their goal during their group stage 1-0 win against the Republic of Ireland.

(Reuters)

A man leads horses away as a wildfire burns near the village of Pournari in Greece.

(Reuters)

Demonstrators chain themselves together in front of the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv in protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul.

(EPA)

A young couple pose for a commemorating photo book for their marriage outside Tokyo Station.

(EPA)

Rory McIlroy plays out of a bunker onto the practice area prior to the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside.

(EPA)

Students line up during a welcoming ceremony on the first day of school in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.

(PA)

Wistow Maze in Wistow, Leicestershire, depicts a sea turtle to raise awareness of the harm caused to sealife by climate change and other human activity.

(AFP/Getty)

France’s Jade Gillet and Emily Hallifax compete in the final of the women’s 10m synchronised diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

(EPA)

People gather at the beach in Karachi, Pakistan.