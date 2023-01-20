For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at <em>The Independent</em> sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(PA)

Kilchurn Castle on the banks of a partially frozen Loch Awe, Argyll and Bute. People across many parts of the country are bracing themselves for few days of travel disruption as snow, ice and bitterly cold temperatures grip the nation.

(AP)

A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honor of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain.

(EPA)

Singer Pierre Fontaine spontaneously sings 'We Shall Overcome,' for the crowd gathered to view the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial statue, 'The Embrace,' on Martin Luther King Jr Day, on the Boston Common in Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

(EPA)

A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

(AFP/Getty)

US pro surfer Benji Brand competes during round 4 of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout 2023 on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

(Reuters)

Britain's Andy Murray in action during his second round match against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open.

(EPA)

A cane toad, dubbed 'Toadzilla', found by rangers conducting track work in Conway National Park, near Airlie Beach, in the Whitsunday region of Queensland, Australia.

(AFP/Getty)

A driver pushes his tricycle with his pet dogs wearing sunglasses and face mask in Chinatown district of Manila ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit.

(Reuters)

Plastic rotten apples left by members of the domestic violence charity 'Refuge' are seen outside New Scotland Yard during a protest in London, Britain.

(AFP/Getty)

The Knife Angel sculpture, a National Monument Against Violence & Aggression, by artist Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre, is pictured in Slough, west of London.

(Reuters)

A dragon dance performance is seen ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration in Bangkok, Thailand.

(AFP/Getty)

A demonstrator holds a lit flare during a rally called by French trade unions in Lille, northern France.

(AP)

A man bathes in water during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature dropped to about -12 degrees (10,4 degrees Fahrenheit) near the Achairsky monastery outside the Siberian city of Omsk, Russia.

(AFPTV/AFP/Getty)

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing she will resign from her post next month, in Wellington.

(Reuters)

People walk with a dog over frozen grassland as the cold weather continues, in Bushy Park, London, Britain.

(AP)

A woman cries as the body of a relative, victim of a plane crash, is brought to a hospital in Pokhara, Nepal.

(AP)

A regional train approaches passes a railroad crossing between flooded fields in Nidderau-Eichen near Frankfurt, Germany.

(EPA)

A model poses backstage with a creation by Ukrainian design label Dzhus during the Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany.

(EPA)

A woman argues with an anti-riot police officer during a rally called by the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDR) against the celebration of the Spanish-French summit in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

(AFP/Getty)

Aerial view of a corn field displaying an image of the face of Argentine football star Lionel Messi, in Ballesteros, Cordoba province, Argentina.

(PA)

A pair of swans fly over a frozen pond in Bushy Park in London.

(PA)

A member of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) holds a dog on the picket line outside King’s College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay.

(AFP/Getty)

Animal rights activists dressed up as rabbit carry signs that read "Ajinomoto Stop Animal Testing" as they protest outside Ajinomoto headquarters in Kuala Lumpur .

(AFP/Getty)

Pedestrians walk under heavy snowfall in Bordeaux, southwestern France.

(AP)

Tiwa tribals participate in community fishing during Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of Guwahati, India.

(AFP/Getty)

Ethiopian Orthodox devotees attend a prayer during the celebration of the Ethiopian Epiphany on the shore of lake Batu, Ethiopia.

(AP)

Ducks swim as Chinar trees are reflected on the waters of Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir.

(Getty)

Water flows from Upper Yosemite Falls after the last of a series of atmospheric river storms hit California.