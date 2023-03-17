Pictures of the week: The Oscars, a Russian jet crash and an unhappy selfie

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(PA)

Izzy, a five year old Chorkie dog, battles against strong winds on the beach in Folkestone, Kent.

(AFP/Getty)

USAs Travis Ganong takes part in a training session for the men's downhill race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup finals 2023 in El Tarter in Andorra, Pyrenees mountains.

(AFP/Getty)

A woman holds a 99 million year old fossilised snail trapped in amber named "Archaeocyclotus Brevivillosus" at the Colmar Museum of Natural History in Eastern France.

(AP)

An Icelandic horse flehms at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.

(AFP/Getty)

A French policeman runs from burning rubbish bins laid across a street during a demonstration on the eighth day of strikes and protests across the country against the government's proposed pensions overhaul, in Rennes, western France.

(EPA)

Visitors take a look at the art piece 'GIANTS: Rising Up' at Harbour City in Hong Kong China.

(EPA)

A model presents a creation from the 2023 Autumn/Winter collection by Japanese designer Rio Onui for the label 'D.Nart.Ampta' during the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan.

(AP)

Britain's King Charles III is greeted by a member of a Maori group as he arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

(AFP/Getty)

A green sea turtle hatchling heads towards the sea after being released at Pekan Bada beach on the outskirts of Banda Aceh.

(AP)

Israeli women's rights activists dressed as characters in the popular television series, "The Handmaid's Tale," protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

(Reuters)

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt gestures as he poses with the budget box at Downing Street in London, Britain.

(PA)

Lawson Robinson, 77, clears snow from his model village he built in his garden to raise money for charity, in Nenthead in Cumbria.

(USEUCOM/AFP/Getty)

Onboard footage from a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 drone as it is approached the first time by a Russian SU-27 aircraft jettissoning fuel, over The Black Sea.

(Getty)

An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions in San Clemente, California.

(Reuters)

People attend the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

(AFP/Getty)

Israeli policemen confront protesters during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv.

(EL SALVADOR’S PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE)

This handout picture released by the El Salvador's Presidency shows the second arrival of inmates belonging to the MS-13 and 18 gangs to the new prison "Terrorist Confinement Centre" (CECOT) in Tecoluca, 74 km southeast of San Salvador.

(AFP/Getty)

People walk across a makeshift bridge over flood water in Blantyre caused by heavy rains following cyclone Freddy’s landfall.

(EPA)

Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ poses in the press room during the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California.

(Getty)

A protestor interrupts Avril Lavigne speaking onstage at the 2023 JUNO Awards at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

(Reuters)

A U.S. flag-themed handgun and a Donald Trump-themed gun are displayed for sale at the Des Moines Fairgrounds Gun Show at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

(EPA)

Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami of Japan in action against Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin of China during their Men's doubles semi-final match at the Singapore Smash 2023 Table Tennis Tournament in Singapore.

(PA)

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow on the horizon at St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast.

(Getty)

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.