Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

Athletes perform at a beach exhibition ahead of the 10th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Doo International Martial Arts Championship 2022, in Mombasa, Kenya.

(AFP/Getty)

Lithuanian pianist Darius Majintas, playing music by Ukrainian composer Valentin Sylvestrov, on Kremyanets mountain in Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(AFP/Getty)

Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department 65 kilometres southwest of Guatemala City, erupts.

(AP)

Aparna Shrivastava, right, takes a photo as her partner Shelby Teeter gives her a kiss, after President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

(Getty)

Aerial view as Argentine fans gather to celebrate at the Obelisk after their team's victory in the semi-final match of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Argentina and Croatia.

(PA)

A man walks his dog near the beach huts on Blyth beach, Northumberland, on the north east coast. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

(AFP/Getty)

A runner dressed as The Grinch poses for a picture during the the annual "Run Santa Run" Christmas race in Zapopan, Mexico.

(PA)

Royal Mail delivery vehicles and cages of mail at the Bristol Filton office.

(AFP/Getty)

Kyle Chalmers of Australia competes in the men's 100m freestyle final at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2022 in Melbourne.

(AFP/Getty)

A man collects plastic from the polluted Citarum river in West Bandung, Indonesia.

(AFP/Getty)

A healthcare worker holds a placard at a picket line outside St Mary’s Hospital in west London.

(PA)

Cars negotiate Winnats Pass in the Peak District as snow and ice swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days.

(Getty)

Cincinnati Bengals fans cheer in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

(AFP/Getty)

Italian artist Nazareno Biondo poses inside his sculpture made from Carrara marble representing the iconic Fiat 500 car in Cafasse, near Turin.

(AP)

Icelandic horses feed on hay during a snow storm at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.

(PA)

A robin surrounded by snow in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore. Large areas of the country have been warned to expect severe conditions during the weekend, with snow forecast for Scotland and the south-east of England.