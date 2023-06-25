Pictures of the week: Solstice swimming, pride parades and an extreme bike battle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

People in the crowd form the word ‘Family’ during the annual Pink Dot event supporting the LGBTQ+ community at Hong Lim Park in Singapore.

(AFP/Getty)

Performers from the Notting Hill Carnival dance at Glastonbury festival in Somerset.

(EPA)

Aikaterina Sotiriou of Greece competes for the ball against Petra Holesinka of the Czech Republic during the Fiba Women’s EuroBasket quarter-final qualification match in Tel Aviv.

(AFP/Getty)

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston watch the Wokingham handicap from the Royal Box on the final day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting.

(AFP/Getty)

Smoke billows from rubbles of a building at Place Alphonse-Laveran in Paris after a major fire broke out.

(AFP/Getty)

Zebra at Paris Zoo.

(AP)

Ladies Day at Royal Ascot.

Switzerland perform during the artistic swimming team free preliminary at the European Games in Poland (Reuters)

Switzerland perform during the artistic swimming team preliminary at the European Games in Poland.

(Reuters)

German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese premier Li Qiang review the troops during a bilateral summit in Berlin.

(AP)

People take pictures of Gustav Klimt’s Lady with Fan as it is displayed at Sotheby’s auction rooms in London. The painting is expected to fetch £65m at the 27 June auction.

(EPA)

A Rafale fighter jet from France’s Dassault Aviation takes off in front of a flock of birds, during a demonstration flight at the International Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, north of Paris.

(Reuters)

Pride parade in Dublin.

(AP)

People join a yoga class in Times Square, New York.

(AP)

Revellers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice near Salisbury.

(PA)

Katherine Jenkinson from Carlisle with her jersey calf ahead of the Royal Highland Show.

(AFP/Getty)

A man holds a Russian flag in front of a Wagner group military vehicle, which has “Rostov” written on it, in Rostov-on-Don.

(Reuters)

A rider from the Extreme Bike Battle team performs a stunt as part of the Royal Cheshire County Show near Knutsford.

(PA)

Dawn breaks at 4.25am at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, on the northeast coast of England, the day before the summer solstice – the longest day of the year.

(AFP via Getty)

Artists perform during the celebration Sukarno’s Month at the Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

(EPA)

France’s Yasmina Aziez competes during a virtual Taekwondo event during the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore.

(AP)

Members of a military band walk through a sunflower field in Paju, South Korea.

Muslim pilgrims pray at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca (AFP/Getty)

(AFP via Getty)

Czech driver Martin Prokop during the Safari Rally at Kasarani in Nairobi.

(EPA)

A Tibetan mastiff dog stands on a hill overlooking the Yamdrok Lake.

(AFP/Getty)

A person at a pride parade in San Salvador.

(AFP/Getty)

A performer entertains festivalgoers in the circus field at Glastonbury.

(ANP/AFP via Getty)

A woman dressed in a cosplay costume takes the subway during the Dutch Comic Con event in the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht.