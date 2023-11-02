Pictures of the week:

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(EPA)

The International Space Station (ISS) passes in front of the Moon as captured from Filakovo, southern Slovakia.

(AFP/Getty)

View of the visitor walkway at the Iguazu Falls, which was destroyed by the strong current of the river on the triple border between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

(AFP/Getty)

A mask artist prepares the makeup of one of the characters ahead the most giant Halloween party in Hungary at Cinemaqua Filmpark, in Kisvarda.

(Getty)

Lili Mizuno of Team USA competes during Gymnastics - Rhythmic Ball at Parque Deportivo Estadio Nacional.

(Getty)

Five Sisters Zoo’s Snow Leopard Nela views pumpkins in her enclosure

(AP)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, front, crashes with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco after the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Daniil Medvedev arrives on the court to play against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov for their men’s singles match on day three of the Paris ATP Masters.

(WireImage)

Michael D’Addario from the band The Lemon Twigs performs at Harvest Rock 2023.

(AFP/Getty)

A woman walks the grounds in costume as revellers celebrate Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

(AFP/Getty)

South Africa’s flanker and captain Siya Kolis lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris.

(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (85) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium.

(PA)

An interpreter translates for Home Secretary Suella Braverman at a press conference with Austria’s Interior Minister, Gerhard Karner, in Vienna, Austria.

(PA)

Queen Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park.

(EPA)

Dominic Cummings, former adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves Dorland House after giving evidence to the COVID Inquiry in London.

(AFP/Getty)

An image of Santa Muerte is seen during a gratitude ceremony for favors received at the beach of Puerto Juarez in Cancun

(EPA)

A man takes photos of a 14 metre digital display named the ‘Waterfall’, at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2 in Singapore.