Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(Reuters)

A balloon takes part in the 43rd International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland.

(Reuters)

Installation of a large inflatable mannequin depicting Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama peers over the Louis Vuitton's flagship store at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France.

(Reuters)

A woman takes pictures at a picking garden with over 200,000 tulips created by Dutch tulip growers on the Museumplein for National Tulip Day where everyone can pick two bunches for free, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

(AFP/Getty)

This aerial picture shows a view of Liberation tower (front) amid heavy fog in Kuwait City.

(PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during a surprise visit to Ukraine.

(Reuters)

Drag queen Tiara Skye joins transgender rights supporters to protest in favour of Scottish gender reform bill, in London.

(AFP/Getty)

Performers get ready at start of the dragon dance during celebrations on the first day of the Chinese lunar new year in Macau.

(AP)

An Indian army daredevil team displays their skill on motorcycles as they drive through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India.

(PA)

A robin perches on a wing mirror in Somerset.

(AFP/Getty)

A boy skateboards along a graffiti on a wall depicting a Ukrainian soldier firing a portable anti-tank missile system, in Kyiv.

(AP)

Migrating Cranes flock as fog covers the Hula Lake conservation area, north of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel.

(AFP/Getty)

Hindu devotee offer prayers by rolling on the ground as a part of a ritual during the 'Madhav Narayan' festival in Bhaktapur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

(AP)

Two dogs wait in a stroller for their owner, visiting the boat show for yachts and water sports in Duesseldorf, Germany.

(AFP/Getty)

Hawaiian surfer Mark Healy rides a wave during The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surfing contest at Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu in Hawaii.

(PA)

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside the Donnington Ambulance Hub, at Donnington, near Telford, Shropshire.

(AP)

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented in Paris.

(EPA)

Bastien Midol of France, Terence Tchiknavorian of France and Dominik Zuech of Italy in action during the men's Ski Cross eighth-finals of the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in Idre, Sweden.

(Getty)

An Alaskan Malamutes is seen ahead of the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain Sled Dog Rally in Aviemore, Scotland.

(Getty)

Women activists dressed as suffragettes on the steps of the Royal Exchange ahead of a march to Southwark Crown Court in London, England.

(EPA)

Female members of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force join a parade during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India.

(Reuters)

People take shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

(AFP/Getty)

Madras Engineers Group (MEG) soldiers perform 'Kalaripayattu', a traditional martial art from Kerala, during celebrations for the India's 74th Republic Day in Bengaluru.

(AFP/Getty)

Waste and debris floating behind a primitive floating fender on the river Drina, near Visegrad, eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(Reuters)

A model presents a creation by designer Imane Ayissi as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection show in Paris, France.

(Getty)

A researcher walks past an electric car as a snow machine creates arctic conditions around one the research and testing homes built inside the Energy House 2 research facility at Salford University in Salford, England.

(AFP/Getty)

Students perform during a full-dress rehearsal ahead of Republic Day celebrations, in Amritsar.

(PA)

Deer graze during sunrise at Ashton Court Estate, Bristol, where clear misty skies and a cold morning brings frost across parts of the south west UK.

(Getty)

British actress Juliet Stevenson stands on an open-top bus driving around Westminster as they protest against the Refugee Rwanda Plan.

(EPA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his semi final match at the Australian Open.

(EPA)

Schoolchildren with face paint resembling tigers take part in a ‘Kids for Tigers’ campaign in Bangalore, India.

(AFP/Getty)

Palestinians protest in the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem after one of the deadliest Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank in years.

(Reuters)

People watch Merle Fraebel during the sprint women’s qualification of the luge at the FIL World Championships in Oberhof, Germany.

(EPA)

A stained glass of the internal access staircase inside the Choral Temple synagogue, during a ceremony to mark the Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bucharest, Romania.