For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

The Popocatepetl Volcano spews ash and smoke as seen from Puebal, state of Puebla, Mexico.

(Reuters)

Performers during the closing ceremony of Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

(AP)

Cattle graze on the meadow in front of the German parliament building, the Reichstag, during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace for for species-appropriate animal husbandry, in Berlin.

(PA)

Oxfam activists wearing ‘big heads’ of G7 leaders during a demonstration in Trafalgar Square, London, highlighting their lack of action to tackle the East Africa hunger crisis ahead of the start of the G7 summit in Japan.

(PA)

Viewing assistant and History of Art student Emma Scarr Hall takes a closer look at @Pink Roses' (1923) by Scottish Colourist artist Leslie Hunter which is estimated at £60,000-80,000 in the forthcoming Bonhams Scottish Art Sale in Edinburgh.

(Reuters)

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and AK Party (AKP) gather on election night, in Istanbul, Turkey.

(PA)

Choristers from the Choir of St John's College at the University of Cambridge look out from the top of the Chapel Tower before performing the Ascension Day carol, a custom dating back to 1902.

(PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on board the Japanese aircraft carrier, JS Izumo where he inspected a guard of honour with vice defence minister, Toshiro Ino during a visit to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force at Yokosuka Naval Base, ahead of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

(PA)

Part of a child's jacket during a photo call for the China's hidden century exhibition, which opens at the British Museum in London.

(EPA)

People attend the Brussels Pride - The Belgian & European Pride 2023 parade, organised by the LGBTQIA+ community in Brussels, Belgium.

(AFP/Getty)

Some 1200 windsurfers take the start of the 21th edition of the Defi Wind in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Gruissan in southern France.

(AP)

A raven lands on the roof of a barn as thick smoke from wildfires obscures the sun near Cremona, Alberta.

(AFP/Getty)

French-Israeli actor Tom Mercier performs acrobatics while posing with French actress Billie Blain during a photocall for the film "Le Regne Animal" at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France.

(AFP/Getty)

Indigenous women take part in the 'Prayer for Rain' ceremony on the shore of the Chicabal Lagoon, formed on the crater of a former volcano and considered by Mayan people as a sacred place, in San Martin Sacatepequez, Guatemala.

(AFP/Getty)

A monkey tries to quenche its thirst from a water tap on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India.

(EPA)

A potter bee rests on a lavender at a park on World Bee Day in Madrid, Spain.