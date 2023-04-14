For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(Reuters)

Justin J. Pearson gestures after a vote for his reinstatement by the Shelby County Commission, days after the Republican majority Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel him and Rep. Justin Jones for their roles in a gun control demonstration on the statehouse floor, in Memphis, Tennessee.

(AFP/Getty)

Flames rise from a Mercedes car set on fire during a demonstration on the 12th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Rennes, northwestern France.

(AFP/Getty)

A dog wearing costume is seen in Tokyo.

(EPA)

Tourists enjoying snow covered slopes of Sonamarg in District Ganderbal, some 80 kilometers from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir.

(AFP/Getty)

Sikh devotees carry the Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy book) in a golden palanquin during a religious procession on the eve of the birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Teg Bahadur at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

(EPA)

A Palestinian throws stones during clashes with Israeli troops after a protest against Israeli settlers rallying near the illegal outpost of Avitar, near the West Bank village of Beita.

(PA)

People feeding parakeets in St James's Park in London.

(PA)

British milliner Justin Smith, from J. Smith Esquire, with a crown he has created using 319 Scrabble tiles to mark Scrabble's 75th anniversary and King Charles III's coronation.

(AP)

An activist of the climate group 'Letzte Generation' (Last Generation) has a black liquid on her face during a protest rally in front of the headquarters of the German Liberal Party in Berlin, Germany.

(Reuters)

Locals and tourists play with water as they celebrate the Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand.

(Reuters)

A view shows a house and a car covered in volcanic dust following the eruption of Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka region, Russia.

(AFP/Getty)

US President Joe Biden reacts as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast.

(AFP/Getty)

A young Palestinian Muslim worshipper sits with a prayer bead on a prayer mat ahead of the fourth Friday Noon prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside the Dome of the Rock mosque at al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

(PA)

Patrick Thelwell arrives at York Magistrates' Court charged with threatening behaviour after eggs were thrown at King Charles III during his visit to York.

(AFP/Getty)

Former US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs Trump Tower in New York.

(AFP/Getty)

Bihu dancers take part in rehearsals days before the Guinness World Record event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, India.

(AFP/Getty)

Greek MEP Eva Kaili smiles in the back of a vehicle arrives at her home in Brussels upon her release from Haren prison, in Brussels.

(EPA)

A group of people laugh together after filming a video during the World of Barbie immersive experience preview in Santa Monica, California, USA.

(AFP/Getty)

French President Emmanuel Macron awaits his introduction backstage before delivering a speech to the Nexus Institute in the Amare theatre in The Hague.

(AFP/Getty)

People hold placards calling for better pay, on a picket line outside the Royal London Hospital in east London.

(PA)

The Coronation Chair is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

(Reuters)

General view of muslims performing evening prayers at the Grand Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

(PA)

Players from the villages of Hallaton and Medbourne battle for the 'bottle', an old field barrel holding about a gallon of beer, during the annual game of bottle-kicking in Leicestershire.

(Reuters)

People wearing traditional clothes attend a traditional Easter celebration in Holloko, Hungary.

(Getty)

Dancers perform during the Shirasagi-no Mai, or White Heron Dance, at the Sensoji Temple.

(Getty)

The Chinese city of Xiamen is seen in the background as a Taiwanese oyster farmer carries oysters for transportation.