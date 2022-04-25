Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19
Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he has tested positive for COVID-19
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor in Texas, said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The former congressman and presidential candidate said he was experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted. On Sunday, O'Rourke was campaigning in East Texas, where he spoke to a crowded room of supporters while maskless.
O'Rourke said in a statement that he had tested negative on Sunday morning.
O'Rourke is running against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who also tested positive for the virus last year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.