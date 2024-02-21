Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Beyoncé becomes first Black woman to claim top spot on Billboard's country music chart

Beyoncé is making history once again: The superstar singer became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 21 February 2024 21:50
Music-Beyonce
Music-Beyonce
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Beyoncé made history once again: The superstar singer has become the first Black woman to top Billboard's country music chart.

The Grammy winner achieved the feat after her new single “Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the country airplay chart this week. She dropped the song on Feb. 11 — during the Super Bowl — along with her other single "16 Carriages,” which debuted at No. 9 on the same chart.

Both songs are expected to be featured on Beyoncé's upcoming, country-themed album, which is referred to as “act ii," on March 29. It's a follow-up offering to her 2022 album “Renaissance," which is frequently referred to as “Act I: Renaissance.”

Beyoncé announced the full-length new album after a Verizon commercial she starred in aired during the Super Bowl this month.

Beyoncé is also the first woman to claim the top spot on the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since both began in 1958, according to Billboard. The only other acts who have topped both include Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus and Ray Charles.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in