Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swift, Lizzo, Miranda Lambert react to Grammy nominations

Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece

Nardos Haile
Wednesday 16 November 2022 00:04
Germany MTV Awards 2022 Show
Germany MTV Awards 2022 Show
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Beyoncé has been crowned the most Grammy-nominated person in history — tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations apiece. Here are the reactions to the Tuesday's Grammy nominations:

NOMINEE REACTIONS

"'All Too Well 10' is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal," Taylor Swift said in a story posted on Instagram. Swift is nominated for four Grammys.

“I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?,” Lizzo, who is nominated for six Grammys including record of the year, tweeted shortly after the nomination livestream concluded. She tweeted again: "6 nominations?!?!?! Thank YOU."

Coldplay also tweeted gratitude to the recording academy. The band is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for its duet with K-pop global sensation BTS.

Recommended

“CAUSE ONE THING ABOUT GOD….!!!!!,” Rapper and first-time nominee Latto posted on Instagram.

Another first-time nominee Anita also tweeted, “Wow! Wow Wow Wow... never in life I would imagine this moment coming. I’m from Brazil guys...I mean.. wow! Speechless. Thank you, thank you, thank you... grateful forever. Winning or losing this is the biggest achievement I could ever imagine."

“We can't believe our eyes and ears but we just got nominated as best new artist at the Grammys. We couldn't be more thankful and excited about it. Thanks to the Academy and all of you who have always supported us with love,” Italian rock band and 2021 winners of Eurovision Måneskin posted on Instagram stories.

"These nominations are an absolute honor and I’m so proud to be representing the Country music community with this music that means so much to me,” Miranda Lambert in a statement.

Another female country singer, Kelsea Ballerini posted a video of her live reaction to her nomination for best country solo performance. She wrote on Instagram: “the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic. here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst.”

“I can barely keep my tear ducts from overloading. It’s not about a nomination or a trophy for me," singer-songwriter The-Dream tweeted Tuesday. The-Dream has been nominated six times for his work on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is also nominated for album of the year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in