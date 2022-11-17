Jump to content

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing

Collin Binkley
Thursday 17 November 2022 21:57
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan, according to a Thursday legal filing, warning that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart in January.

The Justice Department is fighting to keep Biden's plan alive after it was halted by two federal courts in recent weeks. On Thursday it asked a federal appeals court in New Orleans to suspend a decision striking down Biden's plan, and in the same filing it announced plans to ask the Supreme Court to overturn a St. Louis appeals court that halted the plan.

Biden’s plan promises $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness to those with incomes of less than $125,000, or households earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.

