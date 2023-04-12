Watch live: Biden arrives in Dublin to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden arrives in Dublin on Wednesday (12 April) as part of his four-day visit to the island of Ireland commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president landed at RAF Aldergrove near Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday evening (11 April).

Mr Biden was greeted by Rishi Sunak on the runway.

The two world leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in Belfast on Wednesday and take part in engagements to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.

The conflict began in the late 1960s between republicans who wanted Northern Ireland to become part of a united Ireland and unionists who wanted it to remain within the UK.

Then-UK prime minister Sir Tony Blair and then-Irish prime minister Bertie Ahern signed the Good Friday Agreement with US Senate majority leader George Mitchell helping to broker the deal.

The agreement acknowledged the constitutional status of Northern Ireland as a part of the UK, but established a principle of consent which meant that a united Ireland could be established if and when a majority of people in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland wanted it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.