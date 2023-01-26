Watch live: Biden hosts Lunar New Year reception at the White House
Joe Biden is hosting a Lunar New Year reception at the White House today, 26 January.
The US president delivered a speech on Thursday afternoon alongside his wife, First Lady Dr Jill Biden.
His remarks came after two mass shootings in California. A gunman killed 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, during New Year celebrations on 21 January, and a second gunman killed seven farm workers at Half Moon Bay less than 48 hours later.
On Wednesday, vice president Kamala Harris paid tribute to the victims of the Monterey Park shooting as she visited a memorial, telling reporters that Congress could amend legislation to prevent more mass shootings in the future.
Ms Harris expressed her condolences on behalf of Mr Biden, Dr Biden, and her husband Doug Emhoff.
"We pray for the recovery of those that were injured," she said.
