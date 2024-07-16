Watch live: Biden returns to campaign trail with speech to NAACP in Nevada

Support truly

Watch live as Joe Biden returns to the campaign trail with a speech to NAACP in Nevada on Tuesday (16 July)

The president will address the NAACP national convention, a major gathering of Black voters, in his first political speech after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the oldest and largest US civil rights organization, represents a key constituency for the Democratic Party.

While Blacks turned out heavily for Biden in 2020, polls have shown waning support for him among Black voters in this election.

Derrick Johnson, the NAACP president, told Reuters on Monday that he hopes Biden lays out a plan to help Black Americans who are struggling economically and who are fearful that their rights are under threat.