Watch live as Robert F. Kennedy Jr holds a news conference after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential election race on Sunday (21 July).

The Independent presidential candidate has previously addressed the possibility of replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Kennedy also previously challenged Biden in the Democratic primary before changing his party affiliation to Independent.

Biden said on Sunday that it was “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down”.

He also offered his “full support” to vice president Kamala Harris to be the Democrat nominee.

In a post on his social media account, he said: “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”