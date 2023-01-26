Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden delivers speech in Virginia on the economy

Holly Patrick
Thursday 26 January 2023 19:54
Comments

Watch as Joe Biden makes a speech on the US economy at a steamfitters union hall in Virginia.

The US president made the visit to Springfield on Thursday, 26 January, to lay the groundwork for a bid for re-election in 2024.

Mr Biden will use the speech to launch an attack against Republicans, who control the U.S. House of Representatives, saying some of their proposals are dangerous for the economy.

GOP politicians have threatened to refuse to raise the US debt ceiling limit.

The House has also passed a bill to cut the Internal Revenue Service budget, with some Republicans proposing to slash Social Security and Medicare, retirement and healthcare spending programmes for senior citizens.

Recommended

Mr Biden’s appearance in Virginia will mark his first major economic speech of the year, in which he will promote his administration’s record on his country’s economy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in