Watch Live: Biden visits world’s biggest wind tower manufacturer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as US President Joe Biden visits CS Wind, a wind tower manufacturer in Pueblo, Colorado, to remark on the jobs being made in US manufacturing under his legislation.

CS Wind recently announced they’re expanding operations and creating hundreds of jobs as a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed into law in 2022.

He’ll also draw attention to his clean energy initiatives. Analysis from the Treasury shows that clean energy investments since Inflation Reduction Act came into effect are benefitting disadvantaged communities,.

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert called the act “bad for Colorado’s Third District,” despite companies announcing $7 billion in new manufacturing and clean energy investments in Colorado since Biden took office.