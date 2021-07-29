Biden's COVID plan: Federal workers must report shot status
President Joe Biden's plan to stem the increase in coronavirus cases around the country requires federal employees to attest to their vaccination status
Key points in President Joe Biden s plan to increase COVID-19 vaccination among federal employees and encourage more Americans to get shots:
— Federal employees will have to attest to their vaccination status.
— Those not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask on the job, physically distance themselves from other workers and visitors, undergo regular COVID-19 testing and face restrictions on official travel.
— The requirement to disclose vaccination status also applies to employees of federal contractors who work at government facilities. The White House is drafting a plan to extend vaccination requirements to all contractor employees.
— Biden ordered the Pentagon to explore how and when it will add COVID-19 shots to the list of required vaccinations for members of the military.
— State and local governments are encouraged to offer $100 rewards for people to get vaccinated. The program can be paid for with funds from Biden's COVID-19 relief bill.
— Small and medium-sized businesses can get fully reimbursed for offering employees time off to get their shots.
— School districts are being encouraged to sponsor pop-up vaccination clinics.