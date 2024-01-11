Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era

Kyle Hightower
Thursday 11 January 2024 12:52
Jets Patriots Football
Jets Patriots Football
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

A news conference is planned for later in the day in which team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the decision.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in