Patriots parting with Bill Belichick, who led team to 6 Super Bowl championships, AP source says

Six-time NFL champion Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways as the coach of the New England Patriots on Thursday, bringing an end to his 24-year tenure as the architect of the most decorated dynasty of the league’s Super Bowl era, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

A news conference is planned for later in the day in which team owner Robert Kraft and Belichick will address the decision.