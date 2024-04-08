Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Billie Eilish announces new album: ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ arrives next month

Billie Eilish announced that her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17

Maria Sherman
Monday 08 April 2024 23:18
IA-MÚSICOS-CARTA
IA-MÚSICOS-CARTA (AP)

Billie Eilish announced Monday that her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17.

The news arrived via Instagram, where Eilish shared the album artwork showing the pop singer floating in a body of water after being ejected from a door. In the caption, she wrote that she will not drop singles in advance of the release.

“I wanna give it to you all at once,” she captioned the image. “I truly could not be more proud of this album.”

Eilish worked with her brother and longtime collaborator Finneas on “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” The pair recently took home their second Oscar for their big “Barbie” ballad “What Was I Made For?” In doing so, Eilish, 22, became the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars.

Earlier this month, Eilish signed a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance nonprofit, calling on AI tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using artificial intelligence “to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists,” according to the letter.

All physical variants of “Hit Me Hard and Soft” will feature the same tracklist and will be made of 100% recyclable materials, a press release from Eilish said.

