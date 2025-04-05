Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anthony, Howard, Redeem Team, Bird among those selected for Basketball Hall of Fame's 2025 class

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, not once but twice

Tim Reynolds
Saturday 05 April 2025 17:19 BST

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, not once but twice. And LeBron James and Chris Paul are part of the group that’s headed to the Hall as well, even before their playing careers end.

Anthony and Howard were announced Saturday as members of the Class of 2025, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that they played on — dubbed the “Redeem Team,” the one that captured gold at the Beijing Games and started a still-going run of five consecutive Olympic titles and counting for USA Basketball’s men’s program.

Also selected for enshrinement: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

