Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato headline Jingle Ball tour

iHeartRadio has unveiled a starry rotating lineup for its winter 2022 Jingle Ball tour, including sets by Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth

Mark Kennedy
Friday 30 September 2022 21:45
Music-Jingle Ball Tour
Music-Jingle Ball Tour

iHeartRadio has unveiled a starry rotating lineup for its winter 2022 Jingle Ball tour, including sets by Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.

The 11-city tour will hit Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York City; Boston; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Other acts part of the tour include Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Macklemore, Sam Smith, The Kid Laroi and AJR.

“We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

The tour kicks off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 29 with Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax, Nicky Youre and Stephen Sanchez.

Recommended

The Jingle Ball concert was first introduced in 1996 at Madison Square Garden by New York’s radio station Z100 and has since become a multi-city tour and an annual tradition.

This year, the Madison Square Garden concert on Dec. 9 will feature Dua Lipa, Lizzo, The Kid Laroi, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

The concert will be carried live across the country on iHeartRadio and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Dec. 17.

The Los Angeles concert on Dec. 2 at The Kia Forum features: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

The Chicago concert on Dec. 5 at Allstate Arena features: Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre. And the Detroit, show a day later at Little Caesars Arena will have The Kid Laroi, AJR, Backstreet Boys, Khalid, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, Jax and Armani White.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in