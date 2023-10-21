Reactions to the death of Bobby Charlton, former England soccer great, at the age of 86

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Reactions to the death of Bobby Charlton, former Manchester United and England soccer great:

___

“It all began with Sir Bobby. Sir Bobby was the reason I had the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will be forever grateful to a man I was named after, someone I looked up to and was a hero to many around the world not just in Manchester and our country where he won the World Cup in 1966… A true gentleman, family man and truly a national hero.” — Former England and Manchester United captain David Beckham, on Instagram.

___

“We mourn the loss of one of England’s 1966 FIFA World Cup winning team and a football legend, whose impact on the game spanned generations." — FIFA President Gianni Infantino, in a statement.

___

"A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, (Manchester United) great and, for me, England’s greatest ever player. He may no longer be with us but he’ll have footballing immortality." — Former England striker Gary Lineker, in a tweet.

___

“The Greatest English Football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador. A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby Babe that paved the way for all to come at United. Rest In Peace Sir Bobby.” — Former Man United defender Gary Neville, on Twitter.

___

“Icon, Legend, Great! these words are thrown around by all of us to many who 100% don’t deserve them, especially when you compare them to man of Sir Bobby’s caliber. What a true gentleman of not many words, but when he spoke you stood still, stopped what you were doing and listened. A lot of the history was living and breathing through him and he was a constant at the club while I was there - travelling with us all over the world. Win, lose or draw he would be in the changing room wishing us well. The words he shared with me at the bottom of those stairs in Moscow, before I went up to lift the (Champions League) trophy will stay with me forever. What it meant to lift that trophy for Man Utd, what it meant for the fans, what it meant for us as a team and what it now meant for myself doing it as captain. It was a privilege for me to even get that moment with him at that specific time.” — Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand, in a tweet.

___

“He has a place in history as one of the game’s greatest players and was hugely loved.” — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a tweet.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer