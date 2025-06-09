Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Boca Juniors and River Plate fans taking their passion to the FIFA Club World Cup

Rodrigo Abd,Gustavo Garello,Natacha Pisarenko
Monday 09 June 2025 14:27 BST

They may not have the global stars of Real Madrid or Manchester City, but Boca Juniors and River Plate bring something else: unmatched passion in the stands.

They are Argentina’s most popular clubs and fierce rivals. Thousands of their fans are expected to travel to the U.S. for the month-long FIFA Club World Cup that starts Saturday, hoping to recreate the electric atmosphere of Buenos Aires’ iconic stadiums, La Bombonera and El Monumental.

From club-crest tattoos and towering banners to chants pledging eternal loyalty or mocking their rivals, these supporters live for their teams. Hardcore groups known as “barra bravas” lead the noise with drums and trumpets, though some members won’t make the trip due to stadium bans or legal troubles.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

