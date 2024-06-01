Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boeing counts down again to its first astronaut launch on a long-delayed test flight for NASA

Boeing is taking another crack at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs

Marcia Dunn
Saturday 01 June 2024 12:05

Boeing counts down again to its first astronaut launch on a long-delayed test flight for NASA

Show all 5

Boeing took another crack Saturday at launching astronauts for the first time aboard its new space capsule, after a delay for leak checks and rocket repairs.

The company’s Starliner capsule was due to rocket away at midday with a pair of test pilots to the International Space Station for a weeklong stay.

The test drive should have happened years ago. But problems kept piling up, most recently a leak that went unnoticed until the first launch attempt with a crew in early May.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket is providing the lift from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in