Watch live: New US FAA administrator testifies before Congress
Watch live as the new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration testifies before Congress on Tuesday, 6 February.
Michael Whitaker will face questions on the oversights of planemaker Boeing, following the emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines flight, in which the fuselage of a 737 MAX 9 was ripped off mid-flight on 5 January.
It’s expected that he’ll tell lawmakers on Capitol Hill that he plans to use the “full extent” of the agency’s authority to ensure that Boeing is held accountable for issues that may have led to the Alaska Airlines incident early last month.
A separate preliminary report looking into the incident is also expected to be released this week, via the National Transportation Safety Board.
No Boeing representatives are scheduled to testify.
