Watch: Boeing Starliner leaves space station without its crew

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Watch Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft undock from the International Space Station and begin its return to Earth on Friday evening.

The spacescraft is returning uncrewed, leaving behind the two NASA astronauts that it took to the space station three months ago. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore’s stays were extended due to issues with the spacecraft.

The Starliner undocked at 5:04pm local Houston time. It will land in New Mexico about six hours later.

The trip back to earth is expected to be uneventful.