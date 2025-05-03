AP PHOTOS: Colombian quinceañeras see dream come true with the support of many, including the police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Their dreams of celebrating their "quinceañeras” seemed unattainable. Then a foundation, with the support of the police and some private companies, made it come true.

Twenty-four teenagers in Bogota, Colombia on Friday celebrated their 15th birthday — a traditional rite of passage, particularly for girls, in parts of Latin America - as part of an initiative by a foundation called “Sueños Hechos,” or “Dreams come True.”

“I’m very happy, very nervous," said Gabriela Moncada, who had wanted a party and to wear a jade-green ball gown, but her family didn't have the means to afford it. Then she was selected by the foundation.

"It’s exactly how I dreamed it would be,” she said, smiling after having makeup applied by volunteer stylists.

The 24 girls came to Bogota from different places around Colombia's capital.

They brought photographs of the hairstyles they wanted, and some got makeup for the first time in their lives. Then they were taken in limousines to a hall for the formal party, where police officers were waiting for them and raised their sabers to make a parade to honor them.

The foundation opened a call for applications, and about 100 people registered, and after a review they picked up 24.