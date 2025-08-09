Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

A Colombian senator shot in June falls back into critical condition after hemorrhaging

Via AP news wire
Saturday 09 August 2025 20:35 BST
Colombia Hospitalized Senator
Colombia Hospitalized Senator (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All right reserved)

Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was shot in June during a campaign rally in Bogotá and remains hospitalized, experienced a hemorrhage in his nervous system and is once again in critical condition, authorities said Saturday.

The Fundación Santa Fe clinic that is treating him said in a statement that Uribe Turbay required “urgent neurosurgical procedures” to stabilize him, adding that he was placed under deep sedation to aid his recovery.

Uribe Turbay was shot three times, twice in the head, while giving a campaign speech in a park on June 7. Since then, he has remained in an intensive care unit in serious condition with episodes of slight improvement.

Two months after the attack, his wife, María Claudia Tarazona, posted the following message on Instagram: “My sweet love, I miss you so much that it tears my soul apart. Come back to me, God willing.”

Six people have been prosecuted for the attack, while a minor collaborating in the investigation escaped from a detention center.

Among those arrested is Cristian Camilo González Ardilla, alias “El Costeño,” whom authorities believe was the planner and organizer of the attack and considered key to help investigators track down its masterminds.

