Colombian court frees former president Uribe from house arrest until it rules on bribery case

A Colombian appeals court has ruled that former president Alvaro Uribe must be released from house arrest

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 20 August 2025 00:52 BST
Colombia Uribe Trial
Colombia Uribe Trial (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Colombian appeals court ruled Tuesday that former president Alvaro Uribe must be released from house arrest while he challenges his conviction for bribery and witness tampering.

On Aug. 1, the conservative leader was sentenced to 12 years of house arrest for threatening and trying to flip witnesses who had spoken to investigators about his alleged role in the formation of a right wing paramilitary group in the 1990s.

Uribe denies the charges and has appealed the conviction to the Superior Tribunal in Bogota. The court has until mid-October to issue a definitive ruling on the case, which has gripped Colombia and also provoked reactions from Uribe’s allies in the United States.

On Tuesday the Superior Tribunal said it approved an injunction filed by Uribe’s defense team seeking his release from house arrest.

Uribe’s lawyers argued the former president’s right to due process was violated by the arrest order against him, as well as his right to a presumption of innocence.

