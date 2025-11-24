A timeline of abductions from schools in Nigeria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria has been rocked by two mass abductions from schools in the past week, with over 300 children taken by armed gangs in the conflict-battered north.

A tally by The Associated Press shows at least 1,799 students have been seized in a dozen of the largest abductions since the 2014 Chibok attack in which Boko Haram militants seized 276 schoolgirls, sparking global outrage. Most of the children have been released, many after ransoms were paid. Others have escaped.

Here is a timeline of major abductions of students in Nigeria:

April 14, 2014

Members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram take 276 female students in a nighttime attack at a government secondary school in Chibok in Borno State. More than 90 of the students are still reportedly missing.

Feb. 19, 2018

A Boko Haram faction takes 110 schoolgirls from a science college in Danchi in Yobe State. Nearly all were later released, but five of the girls were killed.

Dec. 11, 2020

Gunmen on motorcycles attack a government secondary school in Kankara in Katsina State and take more than 300 boys. The state government announced their release six days later following negotiations.

Feb. 17, 2021

Gunmen wearing military fatigues attack a science college in Kagara in Niger State and take 27 students, three staff members and others. They were released over a week later.

Feb. 26, 2021

Gunmen take over 300 schoolgirls in a nighttime raid on a government secondary school in Jangebe in Zamfara State. All were released within weeks after the apparent payment of ransom.

March 11, 2021

Gunmen take 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization in Afaka in Kaduna State. They are released in the following weeks.

April 20, 2021

Armed men attack the private Greenfield University in Kaduna State and take at least 20 students. Most were released but five were killed, apparently because ransom negotiations were taking too long.

July 5, 2021

Gunmen take over 100 students from Bethel Baptist High School in the Chikun area of Kaduna State. The students are released over several months.

March 7, 2024

Gunmen riding motorcycles take 287 students at the government secondary school in Kuriga in Kaduna State.

March 9, 2024

Armed men break into a boarding school in Gidan Bakuso in Sokoto State and seize 15 children as they sleep.

Nov. 17, 2025

Gunmen attack a school in Kebbi State and take 25 students while killing at least one staff member.

Nov. 22, 2025

Armed gangs storm a Catholic school in Niger State and take over 300 students and staff.