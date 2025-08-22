Bolivia votes, a protest in Mexico and more top photos this week from Latin America

Bolivians voted in general elections. Residents of a remote island disputed by Colombia hope their Peruvian government won’t forget them. Fans of Universidad de Chile and Argentina's Independiente clashed during a Copa Sudamericana soccer game.
This photo gallery was curated by photographer Matías Delacroix, based in Panama City.
