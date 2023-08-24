Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital after routine health checks

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has left the Sao Paulo hospital where he underwent a series of routine medical exams

Associated Press
Thursday 24 August 2023 20:54
Brazil Bolsonaro
Brazil Bolsonaro
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has left the Sao Paulo hospital where he underwent a series of routine medical exams, his aide said Thursday.

Bolsonaro was admitted to Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday “to assess his clinical condition,” especially in the digestive system, his close aide Fabio Wajngarten said on his official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Bolsonaro is now heading back to the capital, Brasilia, Wajngarten said.

Bolsonaro has undergone several surgeries since he was stabbed in his abdomen on the campaign trail ahead of the 2018 presidential election. The former right wing leader left office at the end of 2022, after losing a reelection bid against leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure, targeted by several investigations for activities while he was president, and in relation to a rampage by his supporters in the national capital after he left office.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in