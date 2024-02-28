Jump to content

Bon Jovi to lead the field to green in IndyCar season-opener in promotion with Meyer Shank Racing

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi will be featured at the first two IndyCar races of the season and take a ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports” with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves as his chauffer

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 28 February 2024 13:30
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi will be featured at the first two IndyCar races of the season and take a ride in the “Fastest Seat in Sports” with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Meyer Shank Racing said Wednesday that SiriusXM’s Bon Jovi Radio channel will be featured on Felix Rosenqvist's car at both next weekend's season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the $1 million challenge at California's Thermal Auto Club in late March.

Bon Jovi will be in IndyCar's star-studded two-seater at St. Pete when Castroneves leads the field to green on the downtown city streets for the March 10 season opener. Both will be wearing custom Bon Jovi Radio firesuits.

Castroneves now has an ownership shake in Meyer Shank Racing, which is co-owned by Jim Meyer, the former CEO of SiriusXM. Rosenqvist will be making his MSR debut.

“SiriusXM has an amazing network of talent and it is so cool to get to collaborate with them for programs like this with Bon Jovi,” said Meyer. “It’s best of both worlds for everyone, with these artists getting exposed to IndyCar in a big way while also helping to raise the profile of these events with their fan bases.”

