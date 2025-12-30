Bondi attack suspects not part of ‘broader terrorist cell’, Australian police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The two men accused of the Bondi beach terror attack earlier this month were not part of a “broader terrorist cell”, Australian Police said.

Fifteen people died and dozens more were injured when gunmen opened fire on a crowd of more than 1,000 celebrating the Jewish holiday Hanukkah in Bondi’s Archer Park on December 14.

Naveed Akram faces 59 charges, while his father, Sajid, was shot dead by police at the scene.

Australia Federal Police (AFP) commissioner Krissy Barrett stated an initial investigation into why the two men had spent most of November in the Philippines had found “no evidence to suggest they received training or underwent logistical preparation”.

She added that police in the Philippines found the pair had rarely left their hotel in Davao City.

“These individuals are alleged to have acted alone,” said the commissioner, who did got give details on a reason for the visit, but repeated her belief they were inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.

open image in gallery Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram are not believed to be part of a ‘broader terrorist cell’ ( NSW Courts and Tribunals )

“There is no evidence to suggest these alleged offenders were part of a broader terrorist cell, or were directed by others to carry out an attack. I want to be clear, I am not suggesting that they were there for tourism.”

New South Wales (NSW) Police said “all available resources” would be used on New Year’s Eve with more than 2,500 officers – many of them armed – on duty in Sydney.

State premier Chris Minns defended the move, saying “security needs to change” and called on people to attend the traditional fireworks at Sydney Harbour.

“It’s an opportunity to thumb our nose at the terrorists and their ideology that really would have us living in a ball and not celebrating this beautiful city,” he said.

“This is an opportunity to live your life and show defiance to that kind of ideology.”

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the victims of the attack would be commemorated at 11pm on New Year’s Eve with a minute’s silence and images of a Jewish menorah projected onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge’s pylons.