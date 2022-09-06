Liz Truss's first address to nation as new UK prime minister

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss made her first address to the British public outside No. 10 Downing Street Tuesday, after she was formally appointed as Boris Johnson's successor by Queen Elizabeth II.

Here is Truss’s first speech as prime minister in full:

“Good afternoon. I have just accepted her Majesty the Queen’s kind invitation to form a new government.

“Let me pay tribute to my predecessor. Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the COVID vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.

“I’m honored to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country. What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise and in fair play. Our people have shown grit, courage and determination, time and time again.

“We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of COVID. Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back. We need to build roads, homes and broadband faster. We need more investment and great jobs in every town and city across our country. We need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life.

“I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won’t be easy, but we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

“I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen. United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world. Recognizing that we can’t have security at home without having security abroad.

“As prime minister, I will pursue three early priorities. Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.

“I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We’ll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

“Secondly, I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

“Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctor’s appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing.

“By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS. We will put our nation on the path to long term success. We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face. As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger. Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination.

“I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I am determined to deliver Thank you.”