Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic on Monday, his office said.
Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the “routine” procedure.
He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation.
Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Monday’s procedure was unrelated to COVID-19.
Johnson, 58, is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week and to attend Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month.
