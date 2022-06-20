Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 June 2022 12:54
Russia Ukraine Britain
Russia Ukraine Britain

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic on Monday, his office said.

Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the “routine” procedure.

He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation.

Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Monday’s procedure was unrelated to COVID-19.

Recommended

Johnson, 58, is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week and to attend Group of Seven and NATO summits later this month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in