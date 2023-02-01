Watch live: Boris Johnson delivers speech on Ukraine aid in Washington DC

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Boris Johnson delivers a speech on Ukraine aid in Washington DC today, 1 February.

The former prime minister is speaking at the Atlantic Council think tank to discuss the need for “Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses.”

Mr Johnson met Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to make the case for the US to sustain its aid towards Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The gathering comes as some hardline GOP members have called for US assistance - which amounts to tens of billions of dollars - to end.

The MP for Uxbridge has called for the West to provide fighter jets to Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops, after Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak said they would not send such planes to Ukraine.

“People said we shouldn’t give them Himars... actually they’ve proved invaluable for the Ukrainians,” he told Fox News.

