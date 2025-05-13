AP PHOTOS: A teenage bullfighting enthusiast celebrates victories in Bosnia

At the age of 15, Mirnesa Junuzovic from the small city of Kakanj in Bosnia, is believed to be her country’s youngest trainer of fighting bulls.
Junuzovic is among a small cadre of women who in recent years have entered the field traditionally reserved for men to train the beasts for widely popular, bloodless bull-on-bull fights that have been organized in the country for more than two centuries.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
