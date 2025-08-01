Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Appeals court in Bosnia confirms sentence for Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik

An appeals court in Bosnia has confirmed a one-year prison sentence for pro-Russia Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik, along with a six-year ban from politics over his separatist actions

Via AP news wire
Friday 01 August 2025 11:23 BST

An appeals court in Bosnia confirmed Friday an earlier court ruling that sentenced the pro-Russia Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, to one year in prison and banned him from politics for six years over his separatist actions as tensions mount in the fragile Balkan state.

The landmark ruling in Sarajevo came after a year-long trial that ended in February on charges that Dodik disobeyed the top international envoy overseeing peace in the country.

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join neighboring Serbia, which prompted the former U.S. administration to impose sanctions against him and his allies. Dodik was also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

