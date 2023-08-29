Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boston will no longer require prospective spouses to register their sex or gender to marry

Couples filling out marriage certificates in Boston will no longer be required to identify their sex or gender

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 August 2023 21:24
State of the City Boston
State of the City Boston
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Couples filling out marriage certificates in Boston will no longer be required to identify their sex or gender under a new policy adopted by the city Tuesday.

The change is the first the city has made based on its new gender-aware guidelines, officials said.

The goal is to provide more dignity to residents whose gender and sexual identities have historically gone unrecognized or unsupported by government agencies.

“Our fundamental charge in public service is ensuring that our services and opportunities reach everyone, and that starts with affirming and supporting constituents of all identities,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

“Boston must continue to work to dismantle the historic inequities and injustices that persist. This update to Boston marriage licenses is a huge step in building a city that is truly inclusive," she added.

Recommended

Boston residents who are already married and want to remove sex or gender identifiers from their marriage licenses can do so by contacting the city registry.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in